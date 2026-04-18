A Conversation with Representative Monty Fritts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — District 32 Tennessee State Rep. Monty Fritts is running for Governor. He says frustration is what initially led him into politics. He believes God is calling him to run for the state's top job.

Fritts is running against a US Senator and US Representative in the Republican Primary but said he expects to win. Fritts says, "My path to victory is my message is very different. I'll talk to anybody about the issues. We are a liberty and less government platform. That's a foreign concept to most of our congressional members. Most of them have embraced an every-growing budget for almost $40 trillion in debt federally. It's a government that over reaches its bounds constitutionally."

Although he voted for President Trump 3 times, he doesn't agree with everything he says or does. "I think sometimes his are "twits" not "tweets"-when he says some of the vulgar things he says. They are unbecoming for a president."