A Conversation with Senator Jeff Yarbro

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee State Senator Jeff Yarbro's takeaway from this current session, "We're seeing a legislature that is absolutely disconnected from the real concerns of Tennesseans. If you go talk to Republicans, Democrats, Independents in small towns, rural areas, suburbs or cities, they are concerned about rising gas prices, rising cost of everything, the difficulty of find healthcare, and this legislative body is not doing anything to address those issues! It's spending its time doing performative nonsense!" Yarbro continued, "Bill after bill after bill - What this legislature is doing is taking away power from citizens, away from local governments and it's frankly concentrating it in the executive branch, making the state government in charge of what ordinances can be enforced in cities- letting the TN Highway Patrol enforce laws rather than local police departments and that is a big shift."

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