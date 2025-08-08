A Conversation with the Comptroller

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — What are the state comptroller duties and how do they affect the state or a city's budget? How is he involved with state universities and big private industry projects? Jason Mumpower is Tennessee's Comptroller of the Treasury and is our guest on this episode of Inside Politics.

He voted in favor to lease The Boring Company state land for free underneath SR41 Murfreesboro Pike. He talks about the project costing taxpayers free or low cost. He visited the Las Vegas loop in March to learn about the Boring Company. What about the rates, timeline and future expansion of the Nashville project?

Host Ben Hall also asks Mumpower about TSU's financial situation and the rebuilding of TSU with new trustees and a signed MOU with President Tucker. What is his advice about TSU's properties off campus?