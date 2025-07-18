A Conversation with the Speaker of the House

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this Inside Politics, Tennessee Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton answers various questions candidly about The East Bank Development . Cameron Sexton serves on the East Bank Authority. With state investments like the Titan's stadium and TPAC, he is concerned about costs and the lack of decision making power of the East Bank Authority vs. Metro government's control. Sexton asked: Does Metro want TPAC in the East Bank Development? Is Metro trying to run out the clock to change the deal?

The two also discussed the DCS lawsuit, school voucher tracking, the big beautiful bill impact on Tennessee, the 7th District race and more.