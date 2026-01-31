A Conversation with the Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton lays out the priorities of the Republican Super Majority. Main bills will address the budget, infrastructure, 3-strike legislation in the criminal code for career criminals, expedited specialized teaching degrees for K-6 grades as well as tougher immigration laws. "We need more data, more transparency about how many illegals we have in the state. There's a whole host of bills dealing with that." Sexton continues, "What costs are associated? ...Hospitals? Prisons? Education? How do we determine that?"

Sexton has met with Stephen Miller, US Homeland Security Advisor at the White House for several meetings. Sexton remarks, "They see Tennessee as a leader. They talk to other elected officials, they talk to the governors, and they talk to other speakers and say "well TN is doing this..." and so I think they feel very happy about how TN is moving."

This program was recorded Jan. 22, 2026.