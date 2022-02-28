A Legislative Update on Inside Politics

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The 112th Tennessee General Assembly has a goal to finish its second and final session by the middle to end of April. That means they have about 6-8 weeks left to wrap things up. Obviously, approving a new operating budget is the biggest item still on the table. What else does the Republican Super Majority and Governor Bill Lee want to get done? What surprises lie ahead to create controversy? To give his insights and wisdom about all this is veteran Capitol Hill reporter Sam Stockard who works with THE TENNESSEE LOOKOUT. We thank Sam for joining us again on INSIDE POLITICS.

