A Lifetime in the Legislature: Serving Since 1974

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Randy McNally, 82 Year old and Lieutenant Governor will not seek re-election to his Senate seat. McNally compares today's political divide as Democrat vs. Republican while early 80's were mostly rural vs. urban. He believes bridging the gap requires reaching across the aisle. "One of the most important things I learned early in my political career was when I was in the house and running... I went door to door and found people were more interested in what they had to say to me than what I had to say to them...so to be able to listen to different people and a lot of times you found common ground in doing that. Also treat people with respect and when you can, help them. Just because they have a "D" or an "R" after their name or urban or rural or whatever, it doesn't matter, if you can help them with an issue, try to help them. "

McNally also recounted his role in "Operation Rocky Top" an FBI covert corruption and bribery investigation involving lobbyists and elected officials.

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