NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The late Gilbert S. Merritt was one of the most distinguished judges from Tennessee to serve on the federal bench. Judge Merritt is now the subject of a new biography entitled A Sense of Justice, written by author Keel Hunt. Keel is our guest on Inside Politics this week.
Click here for more information about Keel and where to purchase his book.
Posted at 7:06 AM, Jul 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-10 08:06:37-04
