After Redistricting, Are we Ready for Elections?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When Tennessee Republicans redrew the state’s congressional maps this past May at the request of President Trump to secure additional seats, critics warned the changes could trigger voter confusion like the fallout from the 2022 gerrymandering effort. During that election cycle, some voters received incorrect ballots or cast votes in the wrong congressional district.

But Davidson County election officials say they have taken extra steps to prevent those issues from happening again.

Administrator of Elections for the Metro Nashville-Davidson County Election Commission, John D. Richardson, says advances in technology and a detailed verification process have helped ensure voters are assigned to the correct districts.

"This time around, we actually created a plan very intentionally going through the map and making sure that each and every voter was geo-marked and then making sure they were in our database. And then going through a six-step process to make sure that those three congressional districts, the 4th, 6th and 7th, are properly mapped in Nashville so that every voter has a home, so they know exactly where to vote on election day. "

Last month, the Davidson County Election Commission mailed new canary-yellow voter registration cards to residents, identifying their correct Election Day voting locations.

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