After the Special Session What do TN Democrats Do Now?

Representative John Ray Clemmons is our guest on Inside Politics.
Representative John Ray Clemmons joins host Pan Nolan to discuss the Special Session and what actions the TN Democratic party will take in 2025.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After a contentious Special Session at Capitol Hill last week with the passing of Governor Bill Lee's school voucher bill and new immigration legislation, state representative John Ray Clemmons joins host Pat Nolan to discuss the Democrat's response and their plan for 2025 in this episode of Inside Politics.

