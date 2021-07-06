American Independence

WTVF-NASHVILLE — The month of July brings the celebration of America’s Independence Day.

But 245 years after it was proclaimed by the Continental Congress on July 4, 1776, what is the status of our Declaration of Independence, especially after a pandemic, economic challenges, racial unrest, and an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol?

To discuss those topics as well as the story of how and why the Declaration came to be, and its impact on the history and culture of our country, we welcome back MTSU Political Science Professor Dr. John Vile to INSIDE POLITICS.

Much as he did for the American Flag, Dr. Vile, who is also the Dean of the Honors College at Middle Tennessee State, has produced an encyclopedia-type book on our nation’s founding document.