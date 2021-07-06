Watch
NewsChannel5 +Inside Politics

Actions

American Independence

items.[0].videoTitle
The month of July brings the celebration of America’s Independence Day. But 245 years after it was proclaimed by the Continental Congress on July 4, 1776, what is the status of our Declaration of Independence, especially after a pandemic, economic challenges, racial unrest, and an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol? To discuss those topics as well as the story of how and why the Declaration came to be, and its impact on the history and culture of our country, we welcome back MTSU Political Science Professor Dr. John Vile to INSIDE POLITICS. Much as he did for the American Flag, Dr. Vile, who is also the Dean of the Honors College at Middle Tennessee State, has produced an encyclopedia-type book on our nation’s founding document.
Posted at 6:05 PM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 19:05:52-04

WTVF-NASHVILLE — The month of July brings the celebration of America’s Independence Day.

But 245 years after it was proclaimed by the Continental Congress on July 4, 1776, what is the status of our Declaration of Independence, especially after a pandemic, economic challenges, racial unrest, and an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol?

To discuss those topics as well as the story of how and why the Declaration came to be, and its impact on the history and culture of our country, we welcome back MTSU Political Science Professor Dr. John Vile to INSIDE POLITICS.

Much as he did for the American Flag, Dr. Vile, who is also the Dean of the Honors College at Middle Tennessee State, has produced an encyclopedia-type book on our nation’s founding document.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Storm 5 Weather_NSPS.png

Get the forecast now