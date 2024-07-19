Watch Now
An Unprecedented World in Politics

Dr. Thomas Schwartz (PhD), political science and history professor at Vanderbilt University, is our guest.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With two wars concurrently waging and more people voting in 2024 than ever before, the global political landscape has certainly shifted - though it hasn't had its shortage of surprises. Here to share thoughts on political trends both in the US and abroad is Dr. Thomas Schwartz, distinguished professor of history and political science at Vanderbilt University.

