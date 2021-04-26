Approving Metro's budget

Watch
Nashville’s Metro Council begins its budget season in the next few weeks. Last year with the pandemic, the aftermath of a deadly tornado, social justice concerns that led to protests and a riot downtown, and a 34% property tax increase, things were quite tumultuous. What will this spring bring, as the Council seeks to approve a new city budget and property tax rate by the end of June? One person who will be playing a leadership role in all that is 2nd District Councilmember Kyonzte (Kwon Tay) Toombs. She is the chair of the Council’s influential Budget and Finance Committee. She is also our guest on INSIDE POLITICS this week.
Posted at 5:34 PM, Apr 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-26 18:34:58-04

