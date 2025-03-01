Are Refugees Already Approved to come into the US being Penalized?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After the new immigration laws went into effect. Refugees that have already been approved to come into the US are in limbo. Plus, with funding being cut, staff and money that were to be used to help those refugees already here have disappeared. Catholic Charities has helped hundreds of refugees that have gone through the correct legal channels but now faces having to turn away those in need. Judy Orr, Executive Director of Catholic Charities and Phostin Saidi, from Catholic Charities Immigration Support Services joins host Pat Nolan as they discuss how the charity can move forward since the Federal government cut funding.

