NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of Inside Politics, host Pat Nolan is joined by Dr. Thomas A. Schwartz professor of political science and history at Vanderbilt University to discuss President Trump's first few days in office and Executive Orders the president signed. The two will also discuss reactions from the U.S. House and Senate as well as counter actions from states and organizations.
Are we approaching Trump's Golden Age?
Dr. Thomas A. Schwartz, Vanderbilt Political Science/ History Professor
