Assessing President Joe Biden's First Year in Office On Inside Politics

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This week marks the one- year anniversary in office for President Joe Biden. For the candidate who got the most votes ever to be President, how and why have things gone so wrong so quickly? What can he and his administration do, if anything, to turn things around with the 2022 mid- term elections now ahead? What new and continuing challenges, foreign and domestic lie ahead? Our guest on INSIDE POLITICS this week, to provide insights and answers those questions, and others, is one of our favorite guests, Dr. Thomas Schwartz, Political Science professor at Vanderbilt University.

