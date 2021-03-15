Menu

Watch
NewsChannel5 +Inside Politics

Actions

Biden passes American Rescue plan. What's next?

items.[0].videoTitle
After a little over a month in office, President Joe Biden recorded his first major legislative achievement this week, as Congress approved his $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill. The passage came on a strictly party line vote as no Republican in either house of Congress supported it. What impact will this newly passed law have, not only fighting the pandemic, but in helping Americans recover from the severe economic recession the nation has suffered this past year? What’s next for the administration, and how will it deal with challenges already arising overseas in terms of foreign policy in the Middle East and elsewhere? We’ve asked Vanderbilt professor of History and Political Science, Dr. Thomas Schwartz to join us on INSIDE POLITICS to discuss these topics.
Posted at 6:00 PM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-15 19:00:39-04

WTVF-NASHVILLE — After a little over a month in office, President Joe Biden recorded his first major legislative achievement this week, as Congress approved his $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill.

The passage came on a strictly party line vote as no Republican in either house of Congress supported it.

What impact will this newly passed law have, not only fighting the pandemic, but in helping Americans recover from the severe economic recession the nation has suffered this past year?

What’s next for the administration, and how will it deal with challenges already arising overseas in terms of foreign policy in the Middle East and elsewhere?

We’ve asked Vanderbilt professor of History and Political Science, Dr. Thomas Schwartz to join us on INSIDE POLITICS to discuss these topics.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Storm 5 Weather_NSPS.png

Get the forecast