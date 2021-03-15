Biden passes American Rescue plan. What's next?

WTVF-NASHVILLE — After a little over a month in office, President Joe Biden recorded his first major legislative achievement this week, as Congress approved his $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill.

The passage came on a strictly party line vote as no Republican in either house of Congress supported it.

What impact will this newly passed law have, not only fighting the pandemic, but in helping Americans recover from the severe economic recession the nation has suffered this past year?

What’s next for the administration, and how will it deal with challenges already arising overseas in terms of foreign policy in the Middle East and elsewhere?

We’ve asked Vanderbilt professor of History and Political Science, Dr. Thomas Schwartz to join us on INSIDE POLITICS to discuss these topics.