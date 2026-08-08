Big Win for Charlie and Primary Election Recap

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Republican Marsha Blackburn will face Democrat Jerri Green in the race for governor. But the biggest upset came in the Republican primary for Congressional District 5, where Charlie Hatcher defeated incumbent Congressman Andy Ogles.

Hatcher said his hustle and willingness to listen to voters helped secure the win. "I think the voters identified me as one of them. A working man and I've become a better listener through this campaign. And the number one issue that I heard was everyday living expenses, cost of living, whatever you want to call it. And the cost of production of the farmer's side. I mean everybody's feeling that."

Vanderbilt University political science professor John G. Geer joined host Ben Hall to discuss what went right — and wrong — for candidates running for governor and congressional seats.

Geer said Democrats across the state will face an uphill battle. But data from the primary election suggests Blackburn could have a tougher general election than her campaign anticipated. Geer says, "As you look at the vote, that nearly 3 out of 5 Republicans didn't want her to be the next governor."

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