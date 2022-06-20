Can Higher Mortgage Rates Level Out The Housing Market? MorningLine

Mortgage rates just went up significantly, causing many buyers to have less purchasing power and making it harder for some to buy a home. On the other hand, there will be more inventory, which can lead to less multiple offer situations and more home options for those who can still buy.

Many say this is a necessary step to level out the housing market, Real Estate Broker Gabriela Lira joins us to talk about the current state of the market in Tennessee and how this rate hike could turn the market from a seller's market to a buyer's market. Be sure to tune in to watch!

