Capitol View commentary: Friday, October 14, 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — CAPITOL VIEW

By Pat Nolan, NEWSCHANNEL5 Political Analyst

October 14, 2022

INFLATION CONTINUES TO RAGE AT NEAR 40 YEAR HIGHS AS CONSUMER PRICES RISE MORE THAN EXPECTED; INSIDE POLITICS ASSESSES THE LATEST ON THE JANUARY 6 COMMITTEE AND THE MIDTERMS WITH SCRIPPS NATIONAL POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT JOE ST. GEORGE; THE TRANS FIGHT OVER GENDER AFFIRMING SURGERY IN TENNESSEE CONTINUES; REPRODUCTIVE RIGHTS AND COVID-19 BOOSTERS MAKING NEWS IN TENNESSEE; THERE IS LIFE ON THE GOP SIDE OF NASHVILLE’s FIFTH DISTRICT CONGRESSIONAL RACE AS DEMOCRAT CAMPBELL RELEASES FIRST TV AD

INFLATION CONTINUES TO RAGE AT NEAR 40 YEAR HIGHS AS CONSUMER PRICES RISE MORE THAN EXPECTED

In what could be one of the last major economic reports before the November midterm elections, the October Consumer Price Index released Thursday shows a higher-than-expected increase in inflation. It’s still over 8% on an annual basis and remains close to a 4 -decade high.

This report is clearly not good news for Democrats and President Joe Biden as it likely solidifies inflation and the economy as the number one issue in voters’ mind as they head to the polls. It also makes a near certainty that the Federal Reserve will continue to significantly raise interest rates, maybe more than once, in the coming weeks. Many think that will push the economy into a recession.

If there is a silver lining this week, it is for Americans receiving Social Security. It comes with the announcement that the cost of living adjustment to the monthly checks beginning next year will be the largest in 40 years and nearly match the current rate of inflation.

INSIDE POLITICS ASSESSES THE LATEST ON THE JANUARY 6 COMMITTEE AND THE MIDTERMS WITH SCRIPPS NATIONAL POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT JOE ST. GEORGE

It’s under 4 weeks now until the mid-term elections on November 8.

The struggle between Republicans and Democrats over who will control both houses of Congress remains at a fever pitch.

Congress is in recess this month but there remains quite a bit of news coming from D.C. this week.

That includes what could have been the final public meeting of the House Select Committee on the January 6 insurrection.

This was also a week with foreign affairs developments over the war in Ukraine and OPEC+ cutting oil production.

Nationally, the renewed specter of a national railroad strike looms with the holidays approaching and near record inflation still raging.

To share his insights and analysis on these and other topics is Joe St. George, the national political correspondent for Scripps, the parent company for NEWSCHANNEL5.

We welcome Joe back and thank him for joining us!

INSIDE POLITICS can be seen on its regular weekly schedule on NEWSCHANNEL5 PLUS.

Those times include:

7:00 p.m. Friday.

5:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

1:30 a.m. & 5:00 a.m. on Sunday.

THE PLUS is on Comcast Cable channel 250, Charter Cable channel 182 and on NEWSCHANNEL5’s over-the-air digital channel 5.2. We are also on DISH TV with the rest of the NEWSCHANNEL5 NETWORK.

One option for those who cannot see the show locally or who are out of town, you can watch it live with streaming video on NEWSCHANNEL5.com. Just use your TiVo or DVR, if those live times don't work for you.

This week’s show and previous INSIDE POLITICS interviews are also posted on the NEWSCHANNEL5 website for your viewing under the NEWSCHANNEL5 PLUS section. A link to the show is posted as well on the Facebook page of NEWSCHANNEL5 PLUS. Each new show and link are posted early in the week after the program airs.

Finally, I am now posting a link to the show each week on my own Facebook page, sometime the week after the show airs.

THE TRANS FIGHT OVER GENDER-AFFIRMING SURGERY IN TENNESSEE CONTINUES

The fight against gender transformation surgeries continues with Vanderbilt Medical Center pausing such procedures for minors after heavy criticism from conservative right-wing organizations.

The issue even went viral on the NFL football radio airwaves during the Tennessee Titans game this past weekend.

Meanwhile, Tennessee’s new Attorney General is joining 13 of his Republican AG colleagues across the county, in criticizing how the Biden administration is responding to those speaking out on the gender-affirming issue.

You can expect competing rallies on both sides of the issue in the weeks to come.

REPRODUCTIVE RIGHTS AND COVID-19 BOOSTERS MAKING NEWS IN TENNESSEE

It likely will not make much difference when the new Tennessee General Assembly convenes in January.

But 700 doctors in the state signed a letter and a full-page ad in the SUNDAY TENNESSEAN demanding lawmakers change Tennessee’s near complete ban on abortion, particularly the lack of any legal exceptions, regarding treatments by physicians and other health care workers.

It is highly unlikely Governor Bill Lee or the ongoing Republican Super Majority will even consider changes even as Democrats say they will file such legislation.

Another healthcare issue came into the spotlight this week with the visit of First Lady Dr. Jill Biden to Nashville on Wednesday.

She came to promote more people getting the new COVID-19 booster. She came on the day that national health officials announced a major expansion of who can now receive the shot. Now those 5 or older can do so.

Tennessee might be a strange place for the First Lady to come. The Volunteer State has not lived up to its nickname and remains among the lowest states in the nation to get even a first covid vaccine shot.

The new booster is also not doing well with the local public, raising concerns among health officials of a new spike of Covid this winter combined with a rise in flu cases.

THERE IS LIFE ON THE GOP SIDE OF NASHVILLE’s FIFTH DISTRICT CONGRESSIONAL RACE AS DEMOCRAT CAMPBELL RELEASES FIRST TV AD

Back in the summer, you couldn’t turn on your television without seeing ads for Republican Andy Ogles for Congress, either from his campaign or the outside Super PACs attacking his primary opponents.

But after he won the August primary, the former Maury County mayor has all but disappeared. As best I can tell there have been no TV spots, no major events for over 2 months now.

Now there at least one sign of life from Ogles. Conservative Texas U.S. Senator Ted Cruz is coming to Franklin for an event with the GOP candidate on October 26. Ogles and Cruz will be joined by sports journalist and pollical commentator Clay Travis.

Republicans are heavily favored to take over the redrawn 5th District seat, held for generations by Democrats.

Any chance Ogles might overdo it?

The 5th District nominee for the Democrats, State Senator Heidi Campbell, has found enough campaign money to produce her first TV spot.

I have not seen and have no idea how often it will be running.

You can see the spot here.