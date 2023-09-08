Capitol View commentary: Friday, September 8, 2023

CAPITOL VIEW

By Pat Nolan, NEWSCHANNEL5 Political Analyst

September 8, 2023

INSIDE POLITICS ANALYZES WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN THE METRO RUNOFF ELECTION ON SEPTEMBER 14TH; SENATOR BLACKBURN HAS A NEW CHALLENGER; THE LEGAL FRONT FOR THE STATE OF TENNESSEE; THE NEXT GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN VERSUS THE NEXT PRESIDENTIAL IMPEACHMENT; ON THE PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN TRAIL

INSIDE POLITICS ANALYZES WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN THE METRO RUNOFF ELECTION ON SEPTEMBER 14TH

By this time next week, we will know, who will be the next mayor of Nashville.

Will it be progressive Metro Councilman Freddie O’Connell or conservative businesswoman Alice Rolli?

We will also know the complete makeup of the new Metro Council.

Will it be, for the first time, a majority female 40-member body? Will to be an even more progressive body than other Councils in recent years? And will it be the last 40-member Council in Nashville history?

To bring his wisdom and insights on all of this is a reporter who has done an outstanding job in covering this election. He is Steve Cavendish of THE NASHVILLE BANNER.

We welcome Steve back to INSIDE POLITICS.

SENATOR BLACKBURN HAS A NEW CHALLENGER

The Republican Super Majority came within one vote of kicking Gloria Johnson out of her state House seat last spring. Now she is seeking revenge by trying to deny Marsha Blackburn a second term in the U.S. Senate next year.

Since Democrats haven’t won any statewide contests in Tennessee since Phil Bredesen was re-elected governor in 2006, and haven’t elected a senator since Al Gore Jr was re-elected in 1900, any Democrat will face an uphill fight beat Senator Blackburn. But Johnson now has a national platform and fund raising capabilities that might give a better if still long shot chance.

Johnson has been teasing her intentions for several weeks, then made it official with events across the state and a video on Tuesday. The event was covered by every national media outlet in the nation.

Senator Blackburn won her seat win 2018 with lots of help from then President Donald Trump. Together, they nationalized the contest with fears of an invasion of the Southern Border led by caravans of illegals that never quite materialized.

Now Blackburn, who months ago endorsed Trump again for the 2024 Republican nomination, is responding to Johnson being in the race against her by appealing to her MAGA base, calling Johnson a radical socialist and someone who “would be a puppet” for President Biden and progressive Democrats.

But interestingly, none of Blackburn’s comments made the lead of any story I found. Gloria Johnson was the lead with the Republican incumbent barely or briefly mentioned at the end.

THE LEGAL FRONT FOR THE STATE OF TENNESSEE

The latest on the flood of lawsuits filed against the state of Tennessee over legislation passed by the Republican Super Majority, includes another failed effort to enforce a ban on drag performance. Again, the effort in Blount County was temporarily quickly quashed in federal court just like earlier efforts in Memphis.

The state’s law to ban gender affirming surgery for minors, even with parents permission, also remains on hold in the federal appeals court where a panel of justices held hearings this week on similar Kentucky and Tennessee laws being challenged. A quick ruling is promised, even though for now, the things moving fastest in these cases are the mounting legal fees.

THE NEXT GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN VERSUS THE NEXT PRESIDENTIAL IMPEACHMENT

Congress returned to Washington this week facing another government shutdown unless both houses pass multiple appropriations bills by the end of September. Meanwhile, House Republicans are still contemplating impeaching President Joe Biden on as yet unclear charges. With the White House also pushing for approval of more aide to Ukraine and for disaster relief it looks like this is going to be a really crazy month.

Further complicating the situation, are continuing health concerns over Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and new health concerns about a major Republican House leader Steve Scalise.

On the Hunter Biden front, this week there were indications he would be indicted again by the end of September by the new special counsel in the case. It is a move that may only further incite Republicans wanting to move ahead on a President Biden impeachment.

ON THE PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN TRAIL

For a man facing 91 felony counts in various legal cases in multiple jurisdictions, the biggest legal setback Donald Trump faced this week was the loss of a second defamation lawsuit involving E. Jean Carroll. The former president already owes her $5 million (but hasn’t paid) from the first case, and the judge in the case this week refused to set any kind of cap on the second defamation case penalty (to be determined by a jury in January).

Mr. Trump also learned that the upcoming racketeering conspiracy trial, that could begin as early as next month next month involving his efforts (along with 18 co-conspirators) to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia could take up to 4 months and involve 150 witnesses. And this time frame does not include jury selection, All this may create some problems for Trump being available, as much as he’d like, on the campaign trial as he again seeks the 2024 presidential nomination of the Republican Party.

But a lot of uncertainty remains.

Trump himself now wants to join several of his co-defendants and move the Georgia case to federal court. On Friday, the full report of the Atlanta, GA grand jury, who handed down the indictments, was released. They considered indicting even more people.

This week also saw more people involved in the January 6, 2021 insurrection and takeover of the U.S. Capitol being given their prison sentences, especially more leaders of the Proud Boys group who played a major role.

The “zip tie” guy from Nashville involved in the January 6th uprising is also set to be sentenced today (Friday) along with his mother.

Trump’s former aide and trade advisor Peter Navarro was convicted this week on two counts of contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate with the House January 6th committee. Navarro claimed executive privilege although the trial judge ruled there is no evidence of that. He could face up to a year in prison on each count. Navarro says he will appeal all the way to the Supreme Court.

But despite all these developments Donald Trump dominance of the 2024 GOP presidential continues to grow along with Republican voters’ doubts about the many charges against him. However, a new WALL STREET JOURNAL poll says President Biden’s age may be a bigger issue for voters. Even more controversial, is the role a former Trump pollster played in the survey.

But the WSJ poll, and a new one from CNN, are now upsetting Democrats not just about the continuing strong reaction to the President running at age 80, but how poorly he fares against potential GOP candidates, losing head- to- head against former South Carolina governor and U.N. ambassador Niki Hailey and running neck and neck with several others including Trump.

