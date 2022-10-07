Capitol View commentary: October 7, 2022

ABOUT LAST WEEK; INSIDE POLITICS ANALYZES THE NEW TERM OF THE SUPREME COURT WITH DR. JOHN VILE; METRO COUNCIL APPROVES MAYOR JOHN COOPER’S $50 MILLON PLAN TO ADDRESS HOMELESSNESS; THE COUNCIL PIVOTS ON ITS REPRODUCTIVE ACTIONS; LIKE A BAD PENNY; IF YOU THINK THE CONTROVERSY OVER HILLSDALE AND OTHER CHARTER SCHOOLS IS OVER, THINK AGAIN; FROM THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL; JUSTICE TO THE MAX; PAT EMERY

ABOUT LAST WEEK

When I told you at the end of my most recent column, that I was taking last week off to deal with a family obligation, I did.

Betty Lee and I went to the eastern shore of Maryland for a memorial service and burial for her 93-year- old uncle. It was a wonderful ceremony and visit with her cousins and sisters. I had done some newspaper research on Uncle Buddy. I found some very interesting articles to share about him being a champion sailboat racer, a bowler and a somewhat prolific letter the editor writer over the years.

But then we returned to Nashville late Wednesday, something unexpected happened.

After over 30 months of avoiding it, we both tested positive for COVID-19!!

First, Betty Lee tested for it on Wednesday night, but I was still negative. I did my INSIDE POLITICS taping last Friday morning but, to be safe, I practiced social distancing in the studio and wore a mask at the station, except while on the air. As the morning wore on Friday, I began to suspect I had covid. I felt really bad, achy, like I was getting a cold, and felt feverish.

I took another test and, yes, I was positive and off to quarantine at home until Wednesday of this week. We both took Paxlovid for five days and it did wonders to suppress symptoms even if I was still positive when I tested Monday night.

I plan to again take precautions when I tape this week’s INSIDE POLTICS today (Friday) including wearing a mask in the station, and in studio when I am not on the air. My guest will appear via ZOOM.

I am disappointed I finally got Covid. I don’t where or how it happened. I did bring a mask on the trip, but really did not wear it, even in the airport which seems the most likely contact point. It’s a lapse in judgement on my part. We’ve traveled twice to Europe, once to Egypt as well as out west to the Grand Canyon in the last year and we’ve been have very careful, and lucky enough, not to get it. It just goes to show how contagious these current covid variants are.

I am also grateful, we both are fully vaccinated and boosted. I plan to get a second booster as soon as I can, and a flu shot too. Now I hope I don’t relapse, which can occur among those who’ve taken Paxlovid.

I have experienced a couple of spells of fatigue this week which I hope does not continue. But I am trying to conserve my strength and will try to keep this week’s column short.

One thing I have continued during my trip to Maryland, and during Covid, is finding time for my 5.5 mile/ 10,000 -plus steps/ 5 days a week walking regime. I have now reached my goals for 18 consecutive weeks! Not only does it help me to keep my blood sugar/A1C levels under control, it keeps my weight steady (although that is a challenge when I travel).

I am also convinced what I am doing keeps my immune system strong to supplement the protection of the wonderful vaccines that have saved so many lives after the ravages of COVID-19 struck two and a half years ago.

My illness also meant I couldn’t attend this week’s Metro Council meeting to perform my TV announcer duties. It was an important one (see my writeups on what happened later in this column). The meeting was much like ones during the darkest days of the pandemic. It did not end until the wee hours of the morning (after 3:00 AM!).

I did not mind missing that. I hope to be back for the next Council session on October 18.

INSIDE POLITICS ANALYZES THE NEW TERM OF THE SUPREME COURT WITH DR. JOHN VILE

This week saw the first Monday in October.

That is the traditional date the U.S. Supreme Court begins its annual term to hear cases and render decisions.

Last year’s term was likely the most controversial in recent years, perhaps the most tumultuous ever.

And it appears this year may be even more of the same.

Joining us to discuss the cases that the Court plans to take up, and the many controversies now surrounding the High Court, is MTSU Political Science Professor Dr. John Vile who is also the Dean of the Honors College.

We thank Dr. Vile for joining us!

METRO COUNCIL APPROVES MAYOR JOHN COOPER’S $50 MILLON PLAN TO ADDRESS HOMELESSNESS

I think it may be one of the largest single appropriations ever approved by Nashville leaders to address a major social issue. The Metro Council, late Tuesday night, approved $50 million in one-time federal American Rescue Funds (ARF) to kickstart the implementation of Mayor John Cooper’s Homeless Response Plan.

Mayor Cooper calls the plan “historic.” Indeed, while many cities are using ARF funds for homeless related services, a quick on-line search appears to show none of them are spending anything close to the amount of the federal recovery funds now allocated on this four- part blueprint. But not everyone is happy.

Says Mayor Cooper: “We have worked closely with national experts to carefully design a strategy based on a proven model that ramps up our ability to provide temporary housing, creates permanent supportive housing, and provides services like mental health care and addiction counseling to keep folks housed and safe.

“I want to thank the Homelessness Planning Council and the dozens of non-profit and community organizations throughout the city for their tireless work that has led us to this point. This is an enormous step for Nashville in our shared goal of becoming a city that works for every resident in every neighborhood.”

Homeless issues have bedeviled Nashville mayors and previous Metro Councils since the 1980s. There will be pressure coming quickly to show this plan can, and is, working. With this soon being an election year for Metro officials including the mayor and all 41 council seats, the heat from the campaign trail will ensure that pressure to show success will occur.

One remaining question: What are the ongoing operational and other future costs for this homelessness program and where will the funds for that come, since ARF funds will soon be expended, not to be replenished from Washington.

THE COUNCIL PIVOTS ON ITS REPRODUCTIVE ACTIONS

The Metro Council Tuesday night also approved yet another resolution pushing back against the recent Supreme Court Dobbs decision on abortion. The bill gives a half million dollar grant to Planned Parenthood to provide more contraceptive services to Nashvillians. But the measure was amended to delete $150, 000 of the city’s funds from being spent on provide travel and other assistance to those seeking to leave Tennessee to receive an abortion in a state is still legal.

Metro’s legal authorities says the law does not allow any entity that receives funds under the federal Title X Act to receive or use tax dollars in that way. So the effort was scrapped and the revised resolution was approved by a plurality of the 40 member body (although by less than 21-votes).

LIKE A BAD PENNY

Remember how it seemed all summer Metro and state Republican election officials argued over whether Nashville should host the 2024 GOP National Convention?

Nashville ultimately said no. leaving several Republican officials steaming up on Capitol Hill and threatening potential payback.

That controversy may be coming back to life again as soon as next week. National GOP leaders are beginning the process to select a host city for the 2028 convention. They want those interested to apply by October 15 according to AXIOS Nashville.

Will Nashville apply? If city officials decide to pass, what will Republicans in the Legislature do? Cut state road funds for Nashville? Even cut the size of the Metro Council in half from 40 to 20 members?

IF YOU THINK THE CONTROVERSY OVER HILLSDALE AND OTHER CHARTER SCHOOLS IS OVER, THINK AGAIN

Last week the Classical Charter Schools being pushed by the conservative Hillsdale College in Michigan decided to drop their appeals to have three of their charter schools in Tennessee brought back to life through an appeal to a new state board after being rejected by locally elected school boards.

It seems the backlash, from even Republican state lawmakers, was so intense against the wrong and insensitive comments of Hillsdale’s President Dr. Larry Arne about teachers and their training, the political heat was too much to bear.

But don’t think this controversy is over. Wednesday, the state Charter School Review Board, handpicked by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, who is a major supporter of charter schools and a friend of Dr. Arne, overrode the objections of Metro Nashville school officials for yet two more KIP taxpayer funded charter schools in the Antioch area.

The State Charter Review Board did agree with Clarksville- Montgomery officials against allowing a charter school in that county. But there are more appeals on the way, including one from a group previously affiliated with Hillsdale to open charters in Hendersonville and Franklin.

As for the Governor’s hand- picked Public Charter School Commission itself, there are accusations the members are rife with “enormous conflicts of interest.”

What is also puzzling in Phil Williams report is the reaction of Republican state lawmakers who don’t like an unelected state board overriding the decision of local elected officials? These lawmakers passed the law to set up this exact situation.

Did they not know or even read the law before they passed it?

If they don’t like it now, will they repeal the law and the board when the next General Assembly returns to Nashville in January?

And bring your reading glasses!

Lawmakers even in rural areas of the state need to recognize the ultimate goal of charter school advocates is to put at least one charter school in all of Tennessee’s 95 counties, as was mentioned by one appeals board member during Wednesday meeting. You can likely expect a similar push for vouchers (education saving accounts) statewide when the pilot program in Davidson County (Nashville) and Shelby County (Memphis) is done.

FROM THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL

As we enter the final month of campaigning for the November 8 midterm elections, the level of activity in so many critical Senate and House races remains increasingly off the charts, with the control of both Houses of Congress at stake.

In the Georgia Senate race, embattled Republican nominee Herschel Walker is beset with more controversies, including now, allegations that the former NFL star and Heisman Trophy winner denies, that he paid for an abortion for his girlfriend. Walker is staunchly pro-life. Republican leaders are standing by their candidate and say the voters won’t believe these false charges.

But one poll largely taken after the accusations became public indicate the impact of this and other emerging potential scandals involving Walker may be hurting him. The latest controversy includes another charge that he had a child with the same woman who Walker allegedly paid for her abortion.

As for President Joe Biden, polling continues to emerge, the latest from NPR, that his job approval numbers are improving but remain underwater, or less than 50%. Polling also indicates the top issues for voters remain the economy and inflation and crime. In regard to campaign issues, there is news this week that Saudi Arabia and OPEC, with Russia joining in, plans to cut its oil production by 2 million gallons a day beginning in November. Gas prices are already inching back up. Is there more pain at the pump ahead?

But some oil analysts say ultimately the OPEC production cuts could backfire.

One other piece of economic news came out Friday morning. It shows a continued robust jobs market and unemployment even fell a little further. Normally, that is good news, but the markets, initially at least, are seeing it as another sign the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates to beat down inflation.

There is one action President Biden took this week (pardoning everyone convicted in the federal courts of simple marijuana possession), that is bound to move to the front and center of debate on the campaign trail. The President is hoping the nation’s governors will follow his lead. But according to Nashville Public Radio, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is not considering such pardons.

Topping that story late Thursday were reports that the FBI believes it has developed a case , after a lengthy investigation, to bring weapons and tax charges against the President’s son, Hunter Biden!

Meantime, from the campaign trail, the highly regarded Cook Political Report shows lots of change in its outlook on some midterm races. The firm changed its view on 10 House races this week, seven of them favoring Democrats. Here in Tennessee, the only district the 538 website sees changing is the new 5th District here in Nashville, with the 538 website predicting a 98% chance it will be a Republican pickup.

JUSTICE TO THE MAX

In the climax of what is one of the most bizarre and troubling, crimes in Nashville history, a Nashville criminal justice advocate, who admitted to hiding firearms and other weapons in the walls of the Downtown Detention Center while it was under construction, was sentenced on Thursday.

Alex Friedmann received 40 years in prison for felony vandalism. That’s the maximum sentence allowed. Friedmann admitted he committed the crimes (he was caught on tape). Before the trial, he turned down a plea deal to be sentenced to 30 years behind bars. He then argued he deserved consideration because when he was in jail after a previous conviction, he was gang raped and assaulted behind the walls.

It didn’t work.

It would seem possible Friedmann might seek to file an appeal, but he also faces federal guns charges. If convicted on that, he could another 10 years in prison.

PAT EMERY

When the history of the stunning economic growth of the Nashville area in the last several years is finally written, the name and accomplishments of local developer Pat Emery will rank at the top of those who made it happen.

Whether it was the new Fifth & Broadway development downtown or his development of Cool Springs out of farm property in Williamson County, he saw the potential of projects and made them come together.

Pat Emery died this week at age 72.

I knew both Pat and his late wife Kitty Moon. They were truly one of Nashville’s power couples. But they weren’t socialites. They were civic leaders involving in so many non -profit and charitable activities. I join so many who knew them as we celebrate their reunion in heaven.

Here’s a photo essay from THE TENNESSEAN that captures just some Pat and Kitty’s many activities.

May you both rest in peace, my friends.