Catching Up with Cameron Sexton

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the Tennessee 114th Legislative session comes to a close April 23rd, we asked Speaker of the Tennessee House of Representatives Cameron Sexton to give us insight of the last few bills passed.

A heartfelt resolution honoring Representative G. A. Hardaway adopted hours before his passing Friday morning. Hardaway, a leader of the TN Democratic Party was an advocate of Memphis neighborhoods.

Host Ben Hall covered questions about new state insertion into airport authorities in the big 5 cities, immigration, affordability, as well as School Vouchers and Education Savings Account changes.

AIRPORTS- From the 9 member board of the Nashville Airport Authority, 6 state appointments and 3 local appointments. Sexton says, "We put in a lot of money, we have done a lot of things to help the airport, and so we are saying we want some picks on the board. The mayor still has picks, the governor and 2 Speakers have picks. When asked why change the Airport Authority when it is already successful? Sexton added, "It's not a power grab, I would say if you're investing $50, $100, $150 million dollars into something, wouldn't you want to have people on the board to make sure that your investment is doing well?"

AFFORDABILITY- Sexton says that the state has temporarily reduced taxes several times, Cracked down on PBMs, struck down laws preventing hospitals from expanding and created workforce housing. Sexton says, "We are already an affordable state and will continue to be that way."

SCHOOL VOUCHERS AND ESA- Although the state of Tennessee ranks 47th out of 50 states for student funding per capita, Sexton believes private schools with students who already attend private school are justified in receiving the $7530 Education Freedom Scholarship (an increase from last year from $7295) to go directly to pay a portion of private school tuition. The 3.2% increase would remain consistent with per-pupil base increase in the TISA formula, but less per student than what is given to private schools. When it comes to testing, public schools use TCAP, and was required for students using Education Savings Account money for private school, but without TCAP used, how will private schools show student competency? "The private schools are going to tell us what standardized test they are using. Because we want to know what that is. What I think we need to do is look at those tests, look at the TCAP and allow the public schools to use whichever national standardized test that they want to and that's fair... It would be a fascinating argument which they would choose."