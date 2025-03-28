Celebrating 50 Years of Pat Nolan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Inside Politics political analyst Pat Nolan retires as host of Inside Politics. He tells Ben Hall about his career beginning in the city of his birth working in radio, reporting on city council meetings and taking a job at Newschannel 5 as a reporter. Pat then went to work for the mayor's office and then returned to Newschannel 5 as a political analyst and as host of Inside Politics. Pat shares his stories of how he got into journalism, special career moments ,his return to tv, and his decision to retire.