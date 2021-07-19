Celebrating John Lewis

WTVF-NASHVILLE — This weekend Nashville honors one of its most historically significant adopted sons.

A large portion of 5th Avenue downtown will become John Lewis Way named in honor of late Georgia Congressman and Civil Rights icon, John Lewis. The official dedication of the new street name comes on the one year anniversary of his death.

Who was John Lewis and what did he have to do with Nashville’s and our nation’s history?

To bring some answers to those questions and some insights into why it is most appropriate for our city to honor John Lewis, we welcome to INSIDE POLITICS Nashville State Senator Brenda Gilmore and Nashville historian David Ewing.

Thanks to both of them for joining us on the program.