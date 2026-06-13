Chaz Molder's Race for TN-05 Congressional District

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Democratic candidate for Congressional District 5, Chaz Molder, is determined to keep his promise to defeat Andy Ogles in November. Molder, the current mayor of Columbia, remains committed to the race despite a recent redistricting that sliced around his home and removed him from the district.

As a former coach, Molder says he wants to lead by example:"Certainly I was disappointed, certainly it's created some additional challenges that were not present to begin with, but my 3 kids watch every move I make and I wasn't about to give up on this race because I want them to know their dad is not a quitter."

Born and raised in Columbia, Tennessee, Molder attended the University of Tennessee at Knoxville and earned his law degree from the University of Memphis in Memphis. He says his focus will always be on putting Tennesseans first:"I love this state and no matter what the maps may be, we're gonna be a champion for everyone in the district."

Traveling across the state — from Memphis through the western border counties, up to the northern border, and deep into Middle Tennessee — Molder says he hears the people’s needs and their frustration with Andy Ogles loud and clear."Andy Oogles has betrayed us. He has not done what he said he would do. He spends more time on social media than he does helping the people back home. He's more concerned about making national headlines for the wrong reasons instead of local headlines for the right reasons. It's a serious time and we need serious people around the table for serious conversations."

Molder doesn’t hold back on his assessment of his opponent:"Tennessee is known for sending statesmen to D.C., Andy Oogles a statesman he is not!"