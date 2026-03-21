Checking In with U.S. Representative Matt Van Epps

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Matt Van Epps joins us from Washington. He serves on the Homeland Security Counterterrorism and Intelligence Subcommittee and receives regular classified briefings on Iran. "Iran with a nuclear weapon would hold the world hostage to a level we have never seen before." A veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom, Van Epps says Congress recently affirmed the President’s authority under Article 2 of the War Powers Resolution to act in Iran — but he believes all options should remain on the table, including the draft. "At the end of the day, we want the Commander in Chief to have the ability to execute the mission with the resources that he needs to get it done."

During his campaign, Van Epps vowed to increase the death gratuity for Gold Star Families. His bill proposes raising the payment from $100,000 to $200,000, with annual cost-of-living adjustments to match inflation. "This is the right thing to do for families after their loved ones paid the ultimate price." The bill also calls for retroactive coverage back to Jan. 1, 2026, including deaths from Epic Fury.

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