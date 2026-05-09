City of Nashville and State of Tennessee Friction

Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell reflects on his first-term accomplishments, delivering tangible results for residents, and the challenges he aims to tackle if elected to a second term. He cites the strain on resources during the NES response to the recent ice storm, saying changes are needed:

“I am encouraged by what I’m seeing, but I think there’s still some ways to go to fully restore public confidence. We are trying to be good and responsible partners (with NES)—and good partners hold one another accountable.”

O’Connell also expresses concern over pre-emptive legislative bills granting the state increased authority over Nashville and Memphis, reducing local decision-making power.

He reacts sharply to the GOP-controlled legislature’s redistricting—which split Nashville into three Republican-leaning districts—and to House Speaker Cameron Sexton’s April 24 comment on how he believes Nashville should be governed.

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