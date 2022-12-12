Watch Now
NewsChannel5 +Inside Politics

Actions

Congressman Jim Cooper

On this episode of Inside Politics, host Pat Nolan talks with Congressman Jim Cooper about serving District 5 for the past 12 years.
Posted at 11:49 AM, Dec 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-12 12:49:44-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of Inside Politics, host Pat Nolan talks with Congressman Jim Cooper about serving District 5 for the past 12 years.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap