Conversation with Hendrell Remus on Inside Politics

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The impending loss of Congressman Jim Cooper’s seat is far from the only difficult challenge facing Tennessee Democrats. The 2022 mid-term elections are just a few months away. Historically, the party in power in the White House loses seats in Congress.

What will happen this year? On INSIDE POLITICS this week, our guest is the chairman of the Tennessee Democratic Party, Hendrell Remus. We will ask him his thoughts on what he expects to happen nationally and here in the Volunteer State. That includes the 5th Congressional District and the two others that include Davidson County. There is also a promised lawsuit to be filed within days by the state party to get the recently approved GOP redistricting plan thrown out by the courts, including both the new congressional maps and the redistricting law for the 133 seats in the Tennessee General Assembly. A move that could be pursued in both the federal and state courts.