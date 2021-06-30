Conversation with Ken Jost

Watch
It happens in the final weeks of every June. Wrapping up its annual term, the U. S. Supreme Court issues a number of final decisions, sometimes regarding its most controversial cases. The 2021 Supreme Court term has almost ended, and we have asked one of the best long- time observers of the Court, Ken Jost, to join us again to analyze what the nine justices did, or didn’t do. Ken has covered the American judicial system for half a century, beginning with his time as a reporter under the late John Seigenthaler at THE TENNESSEAN.
