Conversation with Ken Jost

It happens in the final weeks of every June.

Wrapping up its annual term, the U. S. Supreme Court issues a number of final decisions, sometimes regarding its most controversial cases.

The 2021 Supreme Court term has almost ended, and we have asked one of the best long- time observers of the Court, Ken Jost, to join us again to analyze what the nine justices did, or didn’t do.

Ken has covered the American judicial system for half a century, beginning with his time as a reporter under the late John Seigenthaler at THE TENNESSEAN.