Conversation with US Congressman John Rose

WTVF-NASHVILLE — Congress returned to Washington this week still trying to figure out what to do with President Joe Biden’s two trillion dollar “infrastructure” bill.

Many say it is long overdue, but others say it is too large.

Some don’t the size and type of taxes it raises, while other don’t like it being possibly passed through by the budget reconciliation process, adding the cost to the national debt.

Some lawmakers are also just not sure they like how the bill defines what is infrastructure.

The Congress also appears to remain divided over how to protect the Capitol and its grounds after two deadly attacks since the beginning of the year.

One of those representing Tennessee in the U.S. House is 6th District Congressman John Rose.