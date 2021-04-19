Watch
NewsChannel5 +Inside Politics

Actions

Conversation with US Congressman John Rose

items.[0].videoTitle
Congress returned to Washington this week still trying to figure out what to do with President Joe Biden’s two trillion dollar “infrastructure” bill. Many say it is long overdue, but others say it is too large. Some don’t the size and type of taxes it raises, while other don’t like it being possibly passed through by the budget reconciliation process, adding the cost to the national debt. Some lawmakers are also just not sure they like how the bill defines what is infrastructure. The Congress also appears to remain divided over how to protect the Capitol and its grounds after two deadly attacks since the beginning of the year. One of those representing Tennessee in the U.S. House is 6th District Congressman John Rose.
Posted at 12:29 PM, Apr 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-19 13:29:38-04

WTVF-NASHVILLE — Congress returned to Washington this week still trying to figure out what to do with President Joe Biden’s two trillion dollar “infrastructure” bill.
Many say it is long overdue, but others say it is too large.

Some don’t the size and type of taxes it raises, while other don’t like it being possibly passed through by the budget reconciliation process, adding the cost to the national debt.

Some lawmakers are also just not sure they like how the bill defines what is infrastructure.

The Congress also appears to remain divided over how to protect the Capitol and its grounds after two deadly attacks since the beginning of the year.

One of those representing Tennessee in the U.S. House is 6th District Congressman John Rose.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Storm 5 Weather_NSPS.png

Get the forecast