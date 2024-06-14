NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Courtney Johnston is the only Republican other than Andy Ogles campaigning in the primary for Tennessee's 5th District Seat in the U.S. Congress. Find out what she's advocating for on this edition of Inside Politics.
Courtney Johnston for District 5: Can She Unseat Andy Ogles?
Metro Councilwoman Courtney Johnston is our guest.
Posted at 5:43 PM, Jun 14, 2024
