Democratic Response to the State of the State Address by Sen. Raumesh Akbari

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee State Senate Democratic Leader Raumesh Akbari gives her response to the State of the State address on February 2nd. Governor Lee says our economy is thriving, but Akbari says the cost of electricity, housing and groceries are higher than it's ever been. "About 50% of those who live in the state are really struggling to even pay their regular bills." She hopes that our state can keep up with our 8 surrounding states when it comes to legislation that helps the average Tennessean.

Topics discussed:

-To greatly reduced or eliminate the grocery tax to offset higher prices of food

-Additional funding for our public schools,

-Helping our farmers after devastating tariffs halted or slowed selling their crops abroad

-Immigration laws, and

-Waiting for data on public vs. private school metrics before doubling the Education Freedom Scholarships to 40,000 instead of 20,000 at $7295 per student going directly to private schools.