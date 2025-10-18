Development in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As Chief Development Officer Bob Mendes wraps up his political career in Nashville government, he's taking stock of the key projects that have reshaped Music City over the past decade and a half.

The numbers tell a compelling story: the Nashville area generates an approximate 40% of Tennessee's income—a fact that hasn't gone unnoticed by state lawmakers creating ongoing tension between state and city on major development projects.

Mendes sees striking parallels between today's East Bank development and The Gulch's transformation. Mendes sees the pace of East Bank's economic development as fast compared to Nashville's historically measured approach, he points to The Gulch as proof that patience pays off. He suggests the East Bank could follow a similar trajectory.

During his conversation with host Ben Hall, Mendes touched on several pivotal projects shaping Nashville's future, including the Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC), Oracle's continued presence in the city, the East Bank Development Authority Board's ongoing work, and the ambitious Music City Loop transit project.

