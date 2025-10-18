Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsChannel 5+Inside Politics

Actions

Development in Nashville

Bob Mendes speaks to the East Bank development including TPAC and Oracle plus answers questions about the Music City Loop and other economic developments.
Metro Nashville Chief Development Officer Bob Mendes tells us about his involvement with East Bank development, Music City Loop and immigration.
Inside Politics- 101725 bob Mendes
Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As Chief Development Officer Bob Mendes wraps up his political career in Nashville government, he's taking stock of the key projects that have reshaped Music City over the past decade and a half.

The numbers tell a compelling story: the Nashville area generates an approximate 40% of Tennessee's income—a fact that hasn't gone unnoticed by state lawmakers creating ongoing tension between state and city on major development projects.

Mendes sees striking parallels between today's East Bank development and The Gulch's transformation. Mendes sees the pace of East Bank's economic development as fast compared to Nashville's historically measured approach, he points to The Gulch as proof that patience pays off. He suggests the East Bank could follow a similar trajectory.

During his conversation with host Ben Hall, Mendes touched on several pivotal projects shaping Nashville's future, including the Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC), Oracle's continued presence in the city, the East Bank Development Authority Board's ongoing work, and the ambitious Music City Loop transit project.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Real People. Real Conversations. Real Connection. Watch at 6PM.