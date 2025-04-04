Do Children under Foster Care have any Rights?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In this episode of Inside Politics, host Ben Hall invites 19 year old Foster Youth Advocate Ella Brinen to talk about a Bill of Rights for children under the foster care system. It's a project she started in high school for a student government project and has evolved into SB2749. A list of duties foster parents must provide for children under their care. Brinen and Hall also discuss Ella's own experience in the foster care system and the reason why she is fighting so hard for her foster sibling's rights.