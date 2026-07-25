Downtown Development

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For the past few years, when you looked at the skyline of Nashville, you saw huge cranes building skyscrapers or renovating historic buildings. Metro Nashville Council Member Jacob Kupin represents District 19 which covers I-40 West to I-24 East, I 65 North to I-40 South of town plus a carved out areas almost to Centennial Park. Kupin says this fast growth caused his constituents call him about jack-hammering in the middle of the night. "I passed early in my term for the Gulch who was dealing with 24-7 concrete pouring and construction noise, some legislation that kind of restricted that a little. So it's a big quality of life issue." With the East Bank Project rolling, Kupin wants to make sure current residents living near the project have a voice especially about traffic flow. Kupin says, " I think that's the start of a long journey...where you're gonna have substantial construction and road disruptions that are worth it in the end, but take a while."