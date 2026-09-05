Education Concerns in the Classroom

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In May, John F. Kennedy Middle School teacher Samira Hardcastle resigned after she says she was pressured by a parent and school administrators to change a student’s letter grade. Hardcastle claims the practice is happening not only in Metro schools, but across the country. Hardcastle says, "When funding is tied to student success, that's going to cause them to fabricate grades if they're not getting the success rates that they need for the money." Metro Nashville Public Schools says this involves a single case and one student. Hardcastle has met with the Metro Nashville City Council and is expected to appear before the council again. Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton says lawmakers have discussed the possibility of an audit of Metro Schools.

Five Tennessee school districts have approved plans to display the Ten Commandments alongside portions of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution in prominent locations in their schools following the passage of a new state law on July 1. Blount, Rutherford, Washington, White and Wilson counties are moving forward with the process. Some school boards are using private donations to fund the displays. Senator Mark Pody championed the legislation in the State Senate. Pody says, "We're not forcing anybody to go by and read it. I'm not forcing any school to put it in. I'm just saying to each school district, if they want to put it in, they're certainly welcome. But we wanted to be couched with other historical documents." The Declaration of Independence and the Constitution have long been permitted in school displays. Critics argue that posting religious scripture in public schools violates the First Amendment, as well as the separation of church and state and families’ religious freedom.

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