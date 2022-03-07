Education Legislation in Tennessee: Inside Politics

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the 112th Tennessee General Assembly begins the third month of work here in Nashville, the focus is on education. Much of the key legislation comes from the administration of Gov. Bill Lee. The measures include significantly increased funding and a new spending formula for how the state allocates its K-12 funding.

Other bills seek to significantly increase the number of charter schools and to give parents more information, oversight and input on what age-appropriate library books and textbooks are available to students. Another bill seeks to ban “obscene” books from school libraries. There are also bills that seek to end the teaching of “divisive concepts” in higher education in Tennessee. Several of these bills are moving towards passage through the legislative process, even as some critics see these proposals as an “assault on public education” in Tennessee. One of those lawmakers having concerns is Nashville State Sen. Heidi Campbell.

She joins us on INSIDE POLITICS this week.