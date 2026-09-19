Election 2026: Blackburn's Campaign

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Inside Politics has invited Marsha Blackburn on the program several times during this election cycle. She has refused or not responded to requests for interviews. Conservative Political Commentator Steve Gill says Blackburn has also not responded to his requests for interview.

Gill has insight into the Blackburn campaign and her strategy of not engaging in public forums or unscripted interviews. Gill says during the primary election she didn't get the results she hoped for, "She sat on a huge name ID lead at the beginning, squandered a 50 point lead down to a 10 point win, got 43% in a very contested Republican primary. She's doing the same thing now. She's not gonna debate, she's not gonna really engage on a lot of the issues. And frankly, if I was her team, I would be very concerned that the issues she had staked out- support for AI data centers, flock cameras, moving nuclear waste from Nevada to Tennessee. Those are 80/10 issues opposed to her viewpoint. And I think you're gonna see Jerri Green, I think you're gonna see David Hatley taking advantage of those."

Gill also calls Blackburn's key consultant Ward Baker, the clear driving force in not only her campaign, but in her administration should she become governor- running PACs that support her, and shifting money from her Senate side to the Governor's race side.

