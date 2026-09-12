Election 2026- TN-04 Congressional Race

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — TN-04 Congressional District nominee Victoria Broderick says she got into politics after realizing that Tennessee is abandoned by a lot of politicians, and she says District 4 deserves better than being treated as an afterthought. Broderick says, "District 4 has been neglected. We've had 15 years of an incumbent who's never in the district, as far as I know. I've talked to Republicans, Independents, Democrats and they get hung up on if they call, and they don't get him. He doesn't show up. He doesn't come to the district!"

Broderick is a married, full-time working mom. Her family's concerns are the same she hears from traveling around District 4. Broderick says, "Whether it's healthcare, grocery prices, gas prices, that is the thing I hear. Whether it's Bledsoe County or Davidson County, people can't afford daily life... including Republicans and Independents throughout the district." Broderick says DesJarlais' voting record in Congress has hurt the constituents of District 4. "You know you look at the Big Beautiful Bill which is something that he was a big proponent of, big supporter of, that negatively impacts District 4 in a real way because we have district counties in this district where 50% of the children are on Medicaid which is TennCare, and that's not okay. That's not fiscally responsibility because we're supposed to take care of children and seniors who are also going to be affected by these cuts and then if we look at just his track record as with the war in Iran he is uniquely positioned to push back against this, uniquely positioned to say that I'm not okay with this because it's raising fertilizer prices and diesel prices and those are things that negatively affect a rural agricultural district, like district 4."

For more information:

Victoria4Tennessee.org

Scott DesJarlais' was invited to be a part of this program, but did not accept.

