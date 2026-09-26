ELECTION 2026: TN CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 9

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this week's Inside Politics we interview candidates from the hotly contested District 9 Congressional Race. Democrat Justin J. Pearson and Republican Brent Taylor tells us what sets them apart from their opponent.

Watch full shows Fridays 7pm on The Spot Nashville 28: over the air channel 28, Xfinity/Comcast 1028, DIRECTV Ch. 28, AT&T, CDE Lightband Ch. 21, DTC Communications Ch. 28 and other cable providers.

Stream it live through NewsChannel 5 Now app through Roku, AppleTV, AndroidTV, etc. Available Fridays at 7:30pm Central Time at:https://www.newschannel5.com/plus/inside-politics