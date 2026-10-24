Election 2026- TN District 6 Mike Croley

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We invited the Republican and Democratic candidates in the TN-06 congressional race to join us. Johnny Garrett did not respond. Mike Croley joined us in the studio for a conversation.

Croley says he is running on affordability, accountability, and accessibility, and believes government should work more efficiently but not exist to benefit a powerful few.

Croley says Garrett gave himself a $1.2 million loan for his campaign but has not traveled throughout the district's 17 counties to listen to constituents as he has.

Croley also says there is bloat in the federal government, but that DOGE created chaos by inadvertently firing high-performing employees. Croley was among those affected by the DOGE cuts. Croley says, "And a serious concern I have is the lack of institutional knowledge that we've lost and that will take a long time to get back."

Shortly afterward, he decided to run for Congress. Croley says, "One of the things I do best is I solve problems."

Croley also says he is not interested in national political rhetoric, "So Republican, Democratic, Independent, I'm not my party. I'm not running to represent a party. I'm running to represent the people of this district."

CroleyForCongress.com