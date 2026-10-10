ELECTION 2026: TN Governor Race- Independent Candidates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This November 3, 2026, is Election Day. This year, two Independent Party candidates continue to build momentum in their campaigns, muddying the field for Republican Marsha Blackburn and Democrat Jerri Green.

Conservative-leaning businessman David Hatley has loaned his campaign $7 million for political advertising. Hatley says, "I think the polling we're got internally shows the temperature is a different climate right now. You know, everywhere we're going, our crowds are increasing, the polls move a lot." Hatley is vowing full transparency for the state budgeting process including electing a state auditor.

Liberal-leaning but fiscally conservative candidate Lauren Pinkston believes the state budget isn't productive. Pinkston says, "there's a lot of inefficiencies and waste there for sure, but when it comes to tax in Tennessee, I have zero interest in a statewide income tax." Pinkston says she is interested in repealing the grocery tax to keep more money in Tennesseans' pockets. She also proposes a data dividend funded by high-producing data companies operating in Tennessee.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.