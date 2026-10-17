Election 2026- TN Governor's Race - Jerri Green

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As Tennesseans head to the polls for early voting, many say they're prioritizing candidates they believe will address everyday concerns rather than national political talking points.

We invited Republican nominee Marsha Blackburn, but she did not accept our invitation.

Asked to compare herself to Sen. Marsha Blackburn, Democratic Nominee Jerri Green pointed to differences in fundraising, public education, healthcare, and affordability. Green says, " Vastly different. Because I don't take money from dark money donors and special interests. My special interests are my children and their future, and the future of Tennessee. So, I'll be focused on families first instead of corporations and billionaires. We won't be talking about more data centers, more government overreach. We won't be talking about the basics of affordability and just saying "oh, whatever Donald Trump says is true and let's follow that". Instead, it'll be- We need to end the grocery tax because people can't afford their groceries right now. We need to fully fund our public schools because vouchers are failing our public school students and the ones getting the vouchers. We need to improve our healthcare. I mean, we're facing 17 more rural hospital closures, and we're already number 2 in the nation. So, I'll be focusing on the things that impact everyday families and not worry about donors who write big checks."

Jerri Green's website:

GreenForGovernor.com

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