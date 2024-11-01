NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Political analysts Larry Woods and Bill Phillips join the program to share their thoughts on which states will determine the presidential election, and how long that may take.
Election Night Preview - Which States Will Decide the Outcome?
Larry Woods, Democratic Analyst, and Republican Analyst Bill Phillips are our guests.
Posted
and last updated
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.