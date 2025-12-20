First Amendment Rights Fight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A comment about a private Facebook post after Charlie Kirk's death causes a UT professor to be suspended. Tamar Shirinian, M.A., Ph.D. thought the University of Tennessee at Knoxville would protect Freedom of Speech as they had done for other employees and protest groups in the past including controversial words spoken by Charlie Kirk earlier in the year. The school is taking action to fire her after public officials have called for her termination. Shirinian's lawyer, Robb Bigelow thinks there is a double standard when it comes to freedom of speech.

Shirinian says she has heard from colleagues around the world who are concerned. "This could happen to any body because if you have opinions that the government of Tennessee in someway, doesn't like, you could lose your job at a government institution. That's scary to a lot of people. It's terrifying to my colleagues across the country and frankly across the world."