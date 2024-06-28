NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Did Trump beat Biden on Thursday night? Will there be a second debate? Was there a winner? We speak with MTSU Political Science Professor John Vile about key takeaways.
First Presidential Debate: Was There a Winner?
John Vile (MTSU Political Science Professor) joins the program to analyze the June 27 Presidential Debate.
Posted at 6:00 PM, Jun 28, 2024
