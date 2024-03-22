NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville author Bo Roberts joins this edition of Inside Politics to share his new book, "Flaming Moderate," and how lawmakers can find common ground in a polarized society.
Flaming Moderate - A Riveting Journey and Quest to Save Democracy
Bo Roberts, local author, is our guest.
Posted at 6:30 PM, Mar 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-22 19:30:07-04
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.