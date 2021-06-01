Governor Bill Haslam: Faithful Presence

WTVF-NASHVILLE — The role of faith and religion in our American government has been a source of ongoing controversy even before the First Amendment and the U.S. Constitution were approved back in the late 1700s.

One prominent Tennessean, who throughout his public life, has grappled with this issue, is former Tennessee Governor and Knoxville Mayor Bill Haslam.

He has written a book on the subject. It is entitled: FAITHFUL PRESENCE: THE PROMISE AND THE PERIL OF FAITH IN THE PUBLIC SQUARE.

Bill Haslam is our guest on INSIDE POLITICS this week.